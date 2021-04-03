FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Issued By Oppenheimer

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Darden Restaurants in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $3.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.92. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share.

DRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.06.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $144.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of -150.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $149.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $2,795,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,033,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,271 shares of company stock worth $16,921,571 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 359,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,252,000 after purchasing an additional 122,620 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,333,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 379,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

