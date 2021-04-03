LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.79 million, a PE ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 1.02.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 million. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 28.10%. On average, research analysts expect that LiqTech International will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIQT. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in LiqTech International by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after buying an additional 198,558 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,283,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 242,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LiqTech International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

