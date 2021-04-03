Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Upgraded at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $367.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $480.00.

ROKU has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $384.86.

Shares of ROKU opened at $331.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $380.82 and its 200 day moving average is $315.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku has a 12-month low of $79.38 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of -395.12 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total transaction of $11,220,227.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,158,763.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total transaction of $105,267.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,267.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 795,515 shares of company stock worth $307,562,427. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $309,803,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after acquiring an additional 831,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Roku by 439.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,338,000 after acquiring an additional 677,978 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Roku by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,141,000 after acquiring an additional 649,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Roku by 976.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,944,000 after purchasing an additional 584,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

