Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NINTENDO LTD is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment. Nintendo has created such industry icons as Mario and Donkey Kong and launched franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. Nintendo manufactures and markets hardware and software for its popular home video game systems, including Nintendo 64 and Game Boy – the world’s best-selling video game system. “

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $71.82 on Friday. Nintendo has a twelve month low of $47.71 and a twelve month high of $82.55. The stock has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.56 and its 200-day moving average is $72.86.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.54. Nintendo had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTDOY. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nintendo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Nintendo by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 76,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Nintendo in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Nintendo by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,822,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

