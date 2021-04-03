ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Update

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 913,300 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 875,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ASML stock opened at $637.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $570.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.62. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $242.25 and a fifty-two week high of $639.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.46 billion, a PE ratio of 71.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. ASML’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.8864 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASML. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

