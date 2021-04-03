AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Short Interest Update

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the February 28th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AlloVir has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

ALVR opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44. AlloVir has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $48.96.

In other AlloVir news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $110,187.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ann M. Leen sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $127,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 312,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,694,114. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 4th quarter valued at about $703,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,922,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. 32.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

