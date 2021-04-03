Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC) Short Interest Down 20.9% in March

Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Acies Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Acies Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29.

Get Acies Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acies Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Acies Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Acies Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acies Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Acies Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,145,000.

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Acies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.