$0.99 EPS Expected for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will report $0.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Southern First Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.75 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

In other news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $656,788.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,938,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $90,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,895.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,600 shares of company stock worth $940,278 in the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 410.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5,893.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFST opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $371.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.07.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

