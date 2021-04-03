$0.18 EPS Expected for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. Amcor reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Amcor by 15.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

