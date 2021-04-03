Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT Raised to $38.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Truist from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CPE. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.16.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $42.31.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $295.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.57 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,043. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after purchasing an additional 62,407 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 74,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

