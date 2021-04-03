Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Capital One Financial

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) was upgraded by Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.36.

NYSE:CEQP opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $28.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.89.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $654.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.56 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter worth $75,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

