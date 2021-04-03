PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $141.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $194.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a one year low of $116.48 and a one year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 25.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 167,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,540 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 61,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

