Piper Sandler Comments on Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44.

BRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.08. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,582,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 188,628 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,606,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,163,000 after purchasing an additional 606,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 131,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

