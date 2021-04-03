Waterstone Financial, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Waterstone Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ WSBF opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. Waterstone Financial has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.25.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.42. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.70 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

In related news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $260,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 6,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $120,369.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,054 shares of company stock worth $450,971. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

