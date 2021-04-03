Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

KDNY opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $653.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.26. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $21.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDNY. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,251,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,336,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,260,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,874,000.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

