Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $79.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.24.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS opened at $78.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.42. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.