Wells Fargo & Company Increases State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $90.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on STT. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.93.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE STT opened at $84.95 on Thursday. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average of $71.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 35.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 127,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 33,153 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,963,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in State Street by 11.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 358,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after buying an additional 37,297 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,980,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,500,000 after buying an additional 49,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in State Street by 345.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,750,000 after buying an additional 493,436 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.