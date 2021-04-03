Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of TSLX opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.16. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $22.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 7.6%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth $210,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 74.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 26,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1,133,433.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 34,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.