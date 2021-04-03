Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of TSLX opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.16. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $22.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 7.6%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth $210,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 74.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 26,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1,133,433.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 34,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.