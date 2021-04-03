Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $714.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. Tenneco has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $13.12.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenneco will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 566,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $6,686,411.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,999,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $24,876,205.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,841,977 shares of company stock worth $138,047,269. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Tenneco by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Tenneco by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tenneco by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Tenneco by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

