Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will announce $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. First Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $76.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.14 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of FBNC opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $48.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $300,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,380.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,001 shares of company stock valued at $370,276. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Bancorp by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in First Bancorp by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

