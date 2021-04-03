Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

NYSE ELP opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.13%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is currently 3.13%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 185,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.