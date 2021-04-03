Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $449,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

