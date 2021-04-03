Ascendiant Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR)

Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
DXR opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87. Daxor has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $24.08.
About Daxor
