Ascendiant Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR)

Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

DXR opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87. Daxor has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $24.08.

Get Daxor alerts:

About Daxor

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Daxor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daxor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.