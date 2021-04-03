Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Now Covered by Vertical Research

Research analysts at Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.65% from the company’s previous close.
NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $355.27 million, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.51. Radiant Logistics has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58.
Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 18.95%.
About Radiant Logistics
Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.
