Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Now Covered by Vertical Research

Research analysts at Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.65% from the company’s previous close.

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $355.27 million, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.51. Radiant Logistics has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 18.95%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 290.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

