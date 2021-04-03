BYD Company Limited to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BYDDY)

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BYD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.58.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of BYD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BYD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.
BYD Company Profile
BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.
