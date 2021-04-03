BYD Company Limited to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BYDDY)

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BYD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.58.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of BYD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BYD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of BYDDY stock opened at $45.24 on Thursday. BYD has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $72.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.65.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

