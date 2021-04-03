Short Interest in Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Increases By 38.9%

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,300 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the February 28th total of 275,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, ING Group cut Basic-Fit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of BSFFF stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. Basic-Fit has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $37.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99.

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and Spain. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 905 fitness clubs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

