Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,367,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the February 28th total of 1,599,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,278.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $25.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.74. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $27.90.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBWBF shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded Canadian Western Bank to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.82.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.