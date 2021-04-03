Brokers Offer Predictions for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

CZWI opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $136.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.96%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

