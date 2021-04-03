GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Trading Down 6.2%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)’s share price dropped 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.34 and last traded at $23.34. Approximately 4,973 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 575,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

GP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GreenPower Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.68.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $3,461,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.