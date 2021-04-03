Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Trading Down 3.5%

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) shares fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.58. 502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 222,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $743.88 million, a P/E ratio of 314.19 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.94. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 1.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 39,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

