WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $35.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini traded as high as $29.12 and last traded at $28.83, with a volume of 65323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.
In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 181.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average of $22.70.
WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. Research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC)
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.
