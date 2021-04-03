Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) rose 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 1,876 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 174,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Burford Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,184,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,515,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,311,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,803,782,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,946,000.

Burford Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance, equity, and advisory services.

