Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Stock Price Down 4%

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) was down 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.19. Approximately 4,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 391,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TPC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $966.35 million, a PE ratio of -67.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $907,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 338.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

