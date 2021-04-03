Brokers Offer Predictions for Arcosa, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) – Analysts at G.Research raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Arcosa in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.95.

ACA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CJS Securities lowered Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Sidoti lowered Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $65.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $68.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,023,000 after acquiring an additional 268,669 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Arcosa by 1,947.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,465,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Arcosa by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

