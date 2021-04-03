American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 126.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 23,650 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $721,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

