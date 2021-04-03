The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $41.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AB. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of AB stock opened at $40.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average is $33.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $42.93.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 41.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,543,000 after buying an additional 332,341 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,741,000 after buying an additional 102,307 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 412,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,935,000 after buying an additional 54,057 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 296,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 239,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,093,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

