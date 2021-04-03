Wedbush Boosts Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target to $47.00

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.07% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Telos’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Telos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $35.32 on Thursday. Telos has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

