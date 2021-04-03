Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its price objective raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.02% from the company’s current price.
EDAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.
Edap Tms stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.75 million, a P/E ratio of -142.83 and a beta of 1.92. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Edap Tms by 28.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in Edap Tms by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000.
Edap Tms Company Profile
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).
