Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its price objective raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.02% from the company’s current price.

EDAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Edap Tms stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.75 million, a P/E ratio of -142.83 and a beta of 1.92. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Edap Tms will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Edap Tms by 28.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in Edap Tms by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

