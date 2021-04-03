Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $60.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $55.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.02. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,194,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,466,000 after purchasing an additional 27,516 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 36,552.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 18,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,644,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 521,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

