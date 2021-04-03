Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Lifted to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUTNY opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers retail services, such as asset management, inheritance and succession, mortgage loans, and installment-type products and insurance products; and wholesale services, including loans and financing schemes, corporate consultations, and M&A advisory services.

