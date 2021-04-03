22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Shares of XXII opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

In related news, Director Roger D. O’brien bought 52,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $149,864.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,223 shares in the company, valued at $512,577.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James A. Mish bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $48,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 715,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 378.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 45,385 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 10,694 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 162,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 95,500 shares during the period.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

