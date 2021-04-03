Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Sangoma Technologies stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. Sangoma Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.28.
About Sangoma Technologies
