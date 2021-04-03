Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sangoma Technologies stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. Sangoma Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.28.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.