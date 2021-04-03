Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIXGF. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sixt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Sixt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Sixt from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded shares of Sixt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixt currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of SIXGF stock opened at $119.00 on Tuesday. Sixt has a 12-month low of $90.50 and a 12-month high of $122.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.00 and its 200 day moving average is $100.83.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

