Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021


Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIXGF. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sixt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Sixt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Sixt from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded shares of Sixt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixt currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of SIXGF stock opened at $119.00 on Tuesday. Sixt has a 12-month low of $90.50 and a 12-month high of $122.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.00 and its 200 day moving average is $100.83.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Analyst Recommendations for Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF)

