Scotiabank Boosts Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target to $38.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.21% from the company’s current price.

PRRWF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from $35.50 to $40.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

PRRWF opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

