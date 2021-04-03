FY2021 EPS Estimates for F.N.B. Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. DA Davidson also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter worth $348,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in F.N.B. by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

