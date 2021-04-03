Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Bank of New York Mellon Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $48.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.62.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

