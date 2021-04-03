Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 70 ($0.91). Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s current price.

Shares of ESP opened at GBX 81.20 ($1.06) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 74.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 69.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £489.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.98. Empiric Student Property has a 1-year low of GBX 51.90 ($0.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 82.60 ($1.08).

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

