DA Davidson Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Luther Burbank in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Luther Burbank’s FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $37.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

NASDAQ LBC opened at $11.73 on Thursday. Luther Burbank has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $612.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Luther Burbank during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Luther Burbank during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. 16.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Liana Prieto sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $361,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,395.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $127,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

