QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Price Target Raised to GBX 330

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 329 ($4.30).

QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 318.60 ($4.16) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47. QinetiQ Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 345.40 ($4.51). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 313.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 295.10.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

