HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HSBA. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Investec cut HSBC to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 419.62 ($5.48).

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 423.20 ($5.53) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 426.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 379.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £86.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.27. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10).

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

